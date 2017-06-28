Charlize apologises to Teri for hitting her bad in fight scene

Charlize Theron apologised for bruising her "2 Days in the Valley" co-star Teri Hatcher after the actress inadvertently hit her "really bad" in a fight scene for the 1996 film.

Calling herself a "wild animal", the 41-year-old actress said she kept punching her co-actress throughout the shot as she had lost all common sense, reported FemaleFirst.

"'2 Days in the Valley' - Rotten Tomatoes gave it number 17 on the list of 20 Greatest Fight Scenes Ever. The fight was between me and Teri Hatcher. I hit her really bad. I think she was bruised. And because it was Teri Hatcher, who was a star, and I was this bleached-blonde-Amazonian, catsuit-wearing nobody who was punching her in the face...

"I was like a wild animal. Back then I didn't know how to hone in my energy and I was knocking over lights. I had no concept of a set. I connected right with Teri Hatcher's face.

I felt terrible about it. I had no money and sent her some cheap beer the next day. Sorry, Teri," Theron told W magazine.

The actress will next be seen in "Atomic Blonde", in which she also has a good number of fight sequences.

