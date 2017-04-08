Charlie Hunnam reveals he had crush on David Beckham

Actor Charlie Hunnam reveals he developed a little bit of a crush on the former football star David Beckham when they worked together on "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword".

In an interview with MR PORTER for this week's issue, the 36-year-old actor praised Beckham, saying his "work ethic just shone throughout the film", reported AceShowbiz.

"David Beckham asked me my opinion a few times on different bits and bobs. I don't know if it was any help or not, but I was really blown away. It became very clear why and how Beckham's become the phenomenon that he has. Because he showed up determined to do a good job.

"He'd worked with a dialect coach, and maybe an acting coach. I sort of anticipated, well, he's a superstar. This is not his primary or even his secondary focus; this is just a bit of a giggle for him," Hunnam says.

He adds, "And that, combined with him just being humble and kind and accessible, was very endearing. I'm not a football man, so upfront, I didn't really have a strong feeling one or way or another. But by the time he left, I had a little bit of a crush on him. He was pretty cool." Beckham has a cameo appearance in "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword", which is coming to the US theaters on May 17.

The Guy Ritchie-directed movie also stars Jude Law as Vortigern, Eric Bana as Uther Pendragon, Annabelle Wallis as Maid Maggie, and "Game of Thrones" actor Aidan Gillen as Goosefat Bill Wilson.

