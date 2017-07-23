Channing Tatum bonded with Adam Driver over 'Star Wars'

Channing Tatum said he and Adam Driver bonded over "too many bottles of wine" and "Star Wars".

The pair play siblings in upcoming heist movie "Logan Lucky".

But as they'd never met before, Tatum, 37, invited his co-star - who plays Kylo Ren in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens" - to his house, reported Contactmusic.

"The first night I met the guy, he came over and we ended up hanging out until 2am. We drank too many bottles of wine.

It was an all-night conversation about Kylo Ren. He only wanted to talk about 'Star Wars' ... No, I'm kidding.

"Though he will bring it up occasionally and then say, 'Oh, I thought you were asking about Kylo Ren.' He's really good at making fun of himself," Tatum said.

