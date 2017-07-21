Celebrity hairstylists Amit Thakur, Amit Yashwant launch hair

studio 'Manemaniac'

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI-NewsVoir): Bollywood fans often follow fashion and styling trends as seen on celebrities be it on or off screen.

It's now a known fact that there's an entourage of make-up, hair and fashion stylists who are responsible for their distinct looks.

One such gem of talent is celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur who has styled an array of Bollywood divas ranging from Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt.

?I and my partner Amit Yashwant always wanted to do something in collaboration and opening our saloon was a dream we waited for six years to come true. Being celebrity hairstylist, I was always busy in hectic schedules and so was Amit who was exclusively associated with a brand,? said Amit.

?We worked together for the first time in 'Baaghi' and our working patterns matched connecting us instantly. Our friendship has turned into partnership with our saloon 'Manemaniac,? added Amit on talking about his rapport with his partner.

Located at Khar Linking Road, Mumbai this studio not only promises a celebrity makeover but also celebrity treatment with the space being kept cool and earthy where people can come to chill and admire the work done by the hairstylists.

Inaugurated by Ayesha Shroff, the launch event was attended by celebrities like her son and 'Munna Michael' star Tiger Shroff who was accompanied by his co-star Nidhhi Agerwal and daughter Krishna Shroff, Disha Patani, Rhea Chakraborty among others. (ANI-NewsVoir)

Ends KS

NNNN

ANI

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)