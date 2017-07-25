Cate Blanchett used YouTube videos to perfect her 'Thor' role

Cate Blanchett says she found the inspiration for the look of her "Thor: Ragnarok" character from YouTube videos.

The 48-year-old actress, who plays Hela in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, says the make-up tutorials posted by fans helped her creating Hela, the Asgardian goddess of death, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"The fan base for these things, it's huge it's kind of terrifying," the Oscar winner said. But she found inspiration from the devoted fans who have posted Hela make-up tutorials on YouTube. "So you kind of go to the fan base, and there's so much to draw on there," she said.

"Thor: Ragnarok" hits the theaters on November 3.

