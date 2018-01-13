Case filed against lyricist Vairamuthu over remarks on Hindu goddess

A case was registered against popular Tamil film lyricist Vairamuthu on Saturday for his alleged remarks against a Hindu goddess at a function here recently.

A case was registered against Vairamuthu based on a complaint from a Hindu Munnani functionary, police said adding investigation is on.

A row had erupted after the national award-winning lyricist had reportedly made the comments against Andal, a Hindu goddess, at a function here recently.

The complainant Suri stated that devotees of Sri Andal were hurt by the poet's remarks, police said.