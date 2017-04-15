Carrie Fisher won't appear in 'Star Wars Episode IX'

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has confirmed that Carrie Fisher won't be in "Star Wars Episode IX", despite recent reports that they would bring back the actress' character of General Leia.

Kennedy broke the announcement on "Good Morning America", said while Carrie would make a lot of appearance in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", she wouldn't appear in "Episode IX", reported Ace Showbiz.

"We finished everything [with Leia] in 'Eight', and Carrie is absolutely phenomenal in the movie. And we're so happy that we were able to complete shooting in the summer," said Kennedy.

"Unfortunately, Carrie passed away. So, by the time we were well underway with 'Episode Nine', in our thoughts we had not written the script yet. But we've regrouped. We started over again in January, so, sadly, Carrie will not be in 'Nine'." However, Kennedy ensured that we would see a lot of Leia in 'Eight', "which is great."

Carrie's brother Todd said last week that the actress would appear in "Episode IX".

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is set to hit US theatres on December 15.

