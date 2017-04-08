Carrie Fisher will appear in 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

Carrie Fisher's brother Todd says Disney actually wants to bring the actress' character back for "Star Wars: Episode IX".

The death of Carrie has left "Star Wars" fans heartbroken and sparked uncertainty about how the remaining "Star Wars" movies will be without her iconic character General Leia.

But now Todd says his sister will make an appearance in the final film of the current "Star Wars" trilogy, reported New York Daily News.

"Both of us were like, 'Yes, how do you take her out of it?'" says Todd.

"And the answer is you don't. She's as much a part of it as anything and I think her presence now is even more powerful than it was, like Obi-Wan-when the saber cuts him down he becomes more powerful. I feel like that's what's happened with Carrie. I think the legacy should continue," he adds.

Todd explains that he and Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd have given the studio approval to use recent unseen footage for "Episode IX", which means there is a chance that General Leia will return to the movie without CGI.

"I'm not the only part in that equation, but I think the people deserve to have her. She's owned by them. You don't mess with this legacy. It would be like rewriting the Bible. To me, 'Star Wars' is the holy grail of storytelling and lore and you can't mess with it," says Todd.

Todd reveals that one of his upcoming projects will involve the work he did with his sister in the past.

"Carrie and I grew up with a magical life, we really did, and there are a lot of stories to tell. Carrie and I actually wrote some things together," says Todd.

"It's very likely that I'll get to those now sooner than I would have normally because we didn't think the stories were going to end. Now that they've ended, the stories probably should be told. So there's some magic left in us and there are a lot of Carrie's words left unspoken that will be spoken." In the meantime, Carrie's Leia will be part of upcoming "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", which the actress had finished filming before she passed away last December.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit US theatres on December 15.

