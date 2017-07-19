Carla Juri, Gemma Chan to star in 'Intrigo: Dear Agnes'

Actresses Carla Juri and Gemma Chan have been cast in "Intrigo: Dear Agnes" as the main leads.

The second feature of director Daniel Alfredson's "Intrigo" trilogy is based on the thriller novels by Swedish writer Hakan Nesser, reported Deadline.

The film will deal with the problems of escape, with dark hidden secrets destined to surface, and with the concepts of guilt, revenge and atonement.

Production on the film is set to begin this week in Belgium, Serbia and Slovenia.

