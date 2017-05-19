Cannes apologises for technical malfunction at Okja's screening

Netflix is surely not having a good time at Cannes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the organizers at the prestigious film festival responded to a technical malfunction during the morning press screening for Netflix's competition film ?Okja?, offering their apologies.

The statement reads, ?A technical problem occurred during the press screening of Okja, the film by Bong Joon Ho, this morning at the 8:30 a.m. screening at the Auditorium Lumiere. After an interruption of several minutes, the screening started again and went normal.?

The statement from the festival was released in the morning, on Friday.

?This incident is completely due to the technical staff of the festival who deeply apologize to the director and his team, to the producers as well as to the audience,? the statement added.

The masking of the Palais' screen was set incorrectly, resulting in mis-framing the movie with the top and the bottom sections of the print cut off.

The technical problems led to boos from the international press corps before the screening was suspended and restarted 15 minutes later.

A representative from Netflix has declined to comment.

For the first time, Cannes has selected two Netflix releases - Bong Joon-ho's 'Okja' and Noah Baumbach's 'The Meyerowitz Stories' - for its Palme d'Or competition.

Festival organizers last week unveiled a new requirement for competition films to have traditional theatrical distribution in French theaters after the French Cinema Federation (FNCF) objected to the inclusion of two Netflix films in Cannes' official selection.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings hit back with a post on Facebook, saying, ?The establishment [is] closing ranks against us.?

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)