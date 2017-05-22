Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor switches between glamazon and chic look for her Day 2 at French Riviera!

Sporting Anamika Khanna and Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Sonam Kapoor takes in the South France sunny side up

For her Day one at Cannes 2017, Sonam Kapoor chose to wear a desi attire. For Day two, she chose desi designers Anamika Khanna and Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla for the first two press interactions.

Ms Kapoor wore a custom-made pairing of yellow-gold palazzos with a blouse from Anamika Khanna Couture. She completed the look with a massive tangerine shrug jacket and turban.

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on May 22, 2017 at 1:13am PDT

For jewellery, Ms Kapoor wore big drop earrings from the label Apala by Sumit.

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on May 22, 2017 at 1:06am PDT

The outfit, minus the shrug, was previously worn by Jacqueline Fernandez in September 2016.

A post shared by Anamika Khanna (@anamikakhanna.in) on Sep 4, 2016 at 5:09am PDT

Keeping the make close to summer blossoms, Ms Kapoor made a complete turn around of colour palette of the outfit.

She wore a delicate white maxi paired with another net jacket by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The jacket, seems to be hand painted with shades of Rose Quartz and Serenity, is reflecting the waves of Mediterrenaian Sea the Bollywood diva is seen staring into.

We shall wait for the third look of the day!