Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor switches between glamazon and chic look for her Day 2 at French Riviera!

Sporting Anamika Khanna and Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Sonam Kapoor takes in the South France sunny side up
For her Day one at Cannes 2017, Sonam Kapoor chose to wear a desi attire. For Day two, she chose desi designers Anamika Khanna and Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla for the first two press interactions.
Ms Kapoor wore a custom-made pairing of yellow-gold palazzos with a blouse from Anamika Khanna Couture. She completed the look with a massive tangerine shrug jacket and turban.
For jewellery, Ms Kapoor wore big drop earrings from the label Apala by Sumit.
The outfit, minus the shrug, was previously worn by Jacqueline Fernandez in September 2016.
Keeping the make close to summer blossoms, Ms Kapoor made a complete turn around of colour palette of the outfit.
She wore a delicate white maxi paired with another net jacket by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
The jacket, seems to be hand painted with shades of Rose Quartz and Serenity, is reflecting the waves of Mediterrenaian Sea the Bollywood diva is seen staring into.
. @sonamakapoor looks like a dream in a flowy @AJSKOfficial gown and Loreal Makeup. #LifeAtCannes #SonamAtCannes pic.twitter.com/PzubCMSf2m— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 22, 2017
Effervescently elegant, that's #SonamAtCannes for you! #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/EHWFCMdI3e— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 22, 2017
Gorgeously gleeful! #LifeAtCannes is all about having fun! #SonamAtCannes pic.twitter.com/0UNWhTiU8q— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 22, 2017
We shall wait for the third look of the day!