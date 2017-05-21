Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor brings 'alt-desi' chic to French Riviera

Sonam and her sister-cum-stylist Rhea Kapoor are in Cannes.
Sonam Kapoor decided to take a little piece of India at the Cannes Film Festival as the actress stepped out in a saree for her first appearance.
Her unicorn coloured saree has been designed by NorBlack NorWhite, a label created by Canadian-born designers Mriga Kapadiya and Amrit Kumar.
Sonam teamed her saree with a white crop blouse, which lent a sporty element to her look.
The 31-year-old actress' sister and her stylist, Rhea, took to Instagram to share pictures using the hashtag #SportySpice to describe her look.
Sonam will be walking the red carpet as L'Oreal Paris India brand ambassador.