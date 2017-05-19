Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spells magic with her third look of the day!

Cannes Film Festival veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shows how the classics are done!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has started spreading her charm over the Cannes 2017 festivities. This time for her third look of her day one at the French Riviera, former Miss World chose a full ballgown from Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco's Fall/Winter 2017 collection.

Looking like Cinderella personified in the powder blue gown, which the designer prefers to call 'The Impalpable Dream of Versailles,' Aishwarya has paired the look with Salvatore Ferragamo shoes and Swarovski jewels.

Dark lips and the sleek, parted in the middle hairdo makes her look royal and regal in all the ways possible.

A courtyard (red carpet really) full of photographers awaited the princess and then she gracefully acknowledged them as she made her way to the screening of the day at Palais des Festivals.

Earlier in the day, she had hinted at what might follow for the final appearance of the day by wearing another Filipino designer Mark Bumgarner's design. Swarovski heiress Victoria Swarovski had tried the same outfit for one of her appearances.

The best part of the dress is that it has pockets!

A post shared by MICHAEL CINCO Dubai (@michael5inco) on Mar 25, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

This is only Day one for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. There is day two and a possibility of attending the annual amFAR gala over the weekend. The one red carpet appearance she has excelled all the time.