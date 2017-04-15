Can the 'Baywatch' team make a pit-stop in India? Priyanka Chopra unsure!

Priyanka Chopra isn't really sure about whether the Baywatch team will be able to visit India

Deepika Padukone brought Vin Diesel along to help promote xXx: Return of Xander Cage in India. Will Priyanka Chopra be able to do the same with her Baywatch team?

"I don't know yet," Priyanka told IANS over the phone from New York. The actress is excited to return to India for about 10 days after wrapping up Quantico season 2, only to return back to the States to get a jump start on promoting Baywatch. "I've to come back (to the US) again because I'll be travelling for Baywatch,"

"It seems very difficult. I don't think we will be doing much. We will be only doing one or two countries when it comes to travelling for Baywatch, but I don't know yet what the marketing plan by Paramount Pictures is" was what Priyanka said. But she optimistically added "But while I am in town, I will definitely do as much as I can. I don't know about the rest of the team,"

The upcoming action-comedy, based on the hugely popular TV show of the same name with the likes of David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, will see Priyanka playing Victoria Leeds, the antagonist.

The actress, who recently saw her Marathi film Ventilator, which she produced, win three National Film Awards, says she is excited to be back to visit her friends and family and relax at home. "I am very excited. It's been a long run for Quantico 2, and I am very tired. I am just waiting to come home," The actress may also be involved with finalising roles for future Bollywood ventures amidst reports that she may be signing on to do Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's next.

Baywatch, directed by Seth Gordon and also starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, will be out in theatres on May 25, 2017.