Can't ruin my life obsessing about box office numbers: Sushant

He may have a box office success like "MS Dhoni:The Untold Story" to his credit but actor Sushant Singh Rajput says he does not get swayed by the hoopla of weekend business.

The actor says his aim is to work hard and do justice with his characters.

"I had worked really hard for 'Byomkesh...' but it didn't open well on Friday. Saturday-Sunday was bad. By Monday morning, I was completely okay. I didn't force myself to feel normal," Sushant told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)