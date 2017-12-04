Can't Keep Calm! Dalquer Salman to team up with Vicky Kaushal & Taapsee Pannu in Anurag Kashyap film 'Manmarziyan'

Southern cinema's hottest star Dalquer Salman is in demand in Bollywood and we are not complaining at all!

Even before his debut film 'Karwaan' with Irrfan Khan and Mithali Palkar is out, the actor has already bagged another lead role and that too in Anurag Kashyap's film. According to Mumbai Mirror report, Dulquer Salmaan will complete the love triangle with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The eam had been on the lookout for a second male lead and their seach ended with Dulquer who is perfect for the role, stated a source.

Have you noticed the trend, Salman from the south not only gets to work with big directors but also an interesting starcast.

Manmarziyan is produced by Anand L Rai's banner while Anurag Kashyap will dorn the director's hat. Initially the rumours of Sameer Sharma with Ayushmann and Bhumi being cast in the lead. were doing the round but that didn’t work out. Aanand L Rai who is promising to bring a different side of the director known for dark cinema had earler said, "Just because he(Anurag Kashyap)’s made a Gangs of Wasseypur doesn’t mean he doesn’t understand love. I gave him a narration, he loved the script but was busy with Mukkabaaz. I told him we would do both together. He could make my film after finishing his. This way I’d get satisfaction and he, lots of affection.”

We still don't know the storyline of Manmarziyan, but the trio of Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and now Dalquer Salman has really got us curious.