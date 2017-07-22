Can't get stereotyped if you're successful: Anurita Jha

Actress Anurita Jha, who made her debut with "Gangs of Wasseypur", says the only way one can avoid getting stereotyped in Bollywood is by giving successful films.

Anurita featured in the 2012 two-part drama movie by Anurag Kashyap and went on to feature in last year's film "Jugni" in which she played a Punjabi woman.

"If a film does well stereotypes are broken.

Unfortunately 'Jugni' didn't work otherwise whoever has seen it loved my work and thought I was a 'Sardarni'. You can never be stereotyped if you're successful.

"Like Aamir Khan is never stereotyped. It's only when people don't see a lot of you, they remember you with your last best," Anurita told

