Can't expect my kids to be the way I was with my mom: Sridevi

Sridevi says she prefers to be a friend to her daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi, rather than a strict mother as the actress understands that times are changing.

The 53-year-old diva says as a mother she is concerned about the well-being of her daughters but does not question their decisions.

"The mother-children relationship these days is very different from what it was when I was a kid. I can't expect my kids to be the way I was with my mom.

"I am sometimes a strict mother, but my children don't give me any chance to be strict with them. We are more like friends with each other. Now a days, our kids teach us. But as a parent we do want them to be safe," Sridevi says.

The actress was speaking at the promotional event of her upcoming film "Mom" here.

Agreeing to her wife, producer Boney Kapoor said over a period of time they have realised that it is important for them to understand their kids and not force them to follow any rules.

"Today's generation is different. We need to understand their mind-set. We also learn from their view points. They perceive life differently. There have been moments that me and Sri have sat and discussed that it would be better for us to understand them rather than making them understand our views .

"We try and understand what they desire and in return they ensure us that they will not let us down," he said.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, "Mom" also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna. The film is scheduled to release on July 7.

