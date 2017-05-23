Calm down guys! Karan Johar's 'Shuddhi' has NOT been SHELVED!

Last heard, the movie was to take off with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan...

The curious case of Kahan Johar's Shuddhi has become one of the most speculated upon projects in B-Town. Earlier, the movie was to star Hrithik Roshan.

After that it was said to be done by Salman Khan and last heard, it was supposed to have Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the leads. A few years back Karan Johar had himself announced that Shudhi is to be made with a new cast, i.e., Alia and Varun.

Apparently, the director Karan Malhotra had to rework the script to make it fit for the younger actors. A lot of time has passed since then and now, rumour mills have been busy churning that the project has been shelved altogether.

But a recent report on Bollywoodlife has offered a ray of hope. The web portal quoted Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions as saying, "Shhuddhi is definitely something that we are looking to make, but we want to do it at the right time. No, it has not been shelved and it will be made pretty soon.”

Speaking further about whether Varun and Alia will be the lead pair in Shuddhi post Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Mehta added, "“We are still talking. The script is going through revisions like lots of scripts go through. So once everything is ready, we will take a call.”