Busy Phillips and her husband have terrifying cab experience

"Cougar Town" actress Busy Phillips opened up about a bizarre experience that she and her husband Marc Silverstein had after they decided to take a cab.

Philipps, 37, said she tried to call an Uber ride with her husband and when she got into the car, things took a weird turn, reported E! Online.

The actress described the incident on Instagram in a series of almost 50 videos.

Phillips said that they called a single Uber, not a shared ride. She said a driver in an SUV pulled up farther away from them and they got inside. She said she immediately felt uncomfortable.

"I say (to Marc), 'What's going on, are we about to get murdered?' A man that we didn't know existed in the back seat pops up... and he was like, 'I promise that's not going to happen.' It was very creepy the way he chose to say it, even though he wasn't going to murder us, he made it seem like he might.

"I started screaming, 'I'm not going to be killed today! I will not be killed today!'...'No! You cannot kill us! No!" The actress said the two then jumped out of the car.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)