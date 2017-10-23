Burglary at LA home triggers Kim Kardashian West's PTSD

This is the second time the reality TV star was at the receiving end of burglary. Kardashian West was held at gunpoint in her house during Paris Fashion Week last year.

Celebrity couple Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's Los Angeles house was burgled on October 19 almost after a year when Kim Kardashian West was held hostage in her house in Paris while a robbery was going on.

According to a report in Hollywood Life, a source close to the power couple said that the incident triggered the reality TV star's PTSD and she is 'experiencing the trauma from the Paris attack all over again'.

"Kim already has so much trouble sleeping at night, worrying about someone breaking in and this has just confirmed her worst fears," the source was quoted as saying.

The source also added that her security can handle this. Also, the burglar never actually got in the house, but that has the Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star imagining the worst.

According to a report by TMZ, the burglar ransacked three of the couple's luxury cars. He ran away from the property after the guards drew guns at him.