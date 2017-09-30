'Bullett Raja' jodi Saif Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha to be back in 'Batla House'

They came together for the first time in Bullett Raja

After Hrs had told you that Saif Ali Khan has been roped in to play the lead in Nikkhil Advani’s Batla House. The actor and director duo had a great working synergy while collaborating on Baazaar. They then decided to join forces for another film.

The movie is based on a real-life incident — the Batla House encounter case. Saif will be playing the role of a tough cop, Mohan Chand Sharma, who lost his life in the encounter. Now, the team has locked in on their leading lady, too.

Sonakshi Sinha will be paired with Saif again in this film. They came together for the first time in Bullett Raja.

The film hadn’t worked, and so that pair was not seen on screen again. This time, everyone’s hoping the pair clicks at the box office.

“It was an easy ‘yes’ for Sona,” adds the source. “She was bowled over by the script. It’s an incident that shocked the country. The moment she heard the narration, she agreed to do it. There was no dilly-dallying there.”