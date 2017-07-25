Bryan Cranston to play Peter's new boss in the 'Family Guy'

"Family Guy" has tapped Bryan Cranston and Niecy Nash to play Peter Griffin's new bosses at the brewery.

The two actors have signed on to voice Peter's superiors, "Family Guy" executive producer Rich Appel announced at the animated comedy's Comic-Con panel in San Diego, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Cranston and Nash will play a husband-and-wife team who are splitting the job. That job, of course, was previously held by Angela, played in two dozen episodes by the late Carrie Fisher.

