Britain?s-longest-married-couple @ 6/19/2017 2:13:35 PM

Britain's longest-married couple, who is celebrating 80 years of wedded bliss and still holds hands every day, is giving all the feels and serious relationship goals.

102-year-old Ken Harris tied the knot with his beloved 99-year-old wife Margaret two years before World War II began and has carried their wedding day picture in his wallet ever since, the Mirror reported.

The couple, who are from Llanhilleth, South Wales and have two children, lived deeply intertwined lives until Harris was deployed to Burma in the Second World War.

The love birds, who now live in the same care home, almost missed their 80th wedding anniversary after Ken was hospitalised with a broken hip, but was reunited for the landmark occasion.

Their son Alan, 77, and his wife Pat 75, recently moved to Wales to help look after Harris and Margaret, who suffers from dementia.

Pat said: ?Ken went to war and Margaret stayed home working as a doctor's secretary but he always had her photo in his wallet.?

?They hold hands every day now because of the memory of being separated in the war. When Ken went into hospital he didn't think he would ever see her again,? she added.

?It is so fortunate that a room became available at Margaret's care home. It has been a real battle trying to keep them together. Ken gave his life for his country and he deserves to be able to be with his wife,? Pat continued. ?They are a very loving couple and we are so proud to have celebrated their 80th anniversary with them.?

