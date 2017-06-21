Breaking news! Kareena Kapoor Khan signs Karan Johar's next

Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been the best buddies for years now. They have done several films together and now, we hear they are teaming up for another film.

According to reports, KJo has roped in Bebo for his next film. It's tentatively a light, breezy, slice-of-life story where Kareena will play role that she has aced in her career - that of a zesty, talkative woman.

Apparently, KJo and Bebo had discussed the project long time back and the heroine was just waiting for the final draft of the script. But Karan got busy with Yash and Roohi and took some time off work. Now, with everything back in place, Kareena too can now plan her schedule with Taimur accordingly.

So all you Kareena fans, here's great news for you. After Veere Di Wedding, this will be her next film!