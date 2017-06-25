Bradley Cooper makes surprise entry at Glastonbury fest

Actor Bradley Cooper crashed Glastonbury festival to film the scenes of his upcoming movie "A Star Is Born", which also features pop star Lady Gaga.

The 42-year-old star surprised audience when he appeared onstage ahead of Kris Kristofferson's set and started performing, reported Billboard.

Before leaving the stage, Cooper thanked the crowd, saying, "You guys were awesome, that was great it's my sheer pleasure to introduce Kris Kristofferson." He and Gaga filmed similar scenes at Coachella in April.

Kristofferson also starred in a 1976 version of "A Star Is Born" alongside Barbra Streisand.

Cooper's version, which is scheduled to release next year, is the fourth version of the film, following the 1937 original with Janet Gaynor and Fredric March and 1954's version starring Judy Garland and James Mason.

