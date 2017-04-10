Bradley Cooper-Irina Shayk welcome their bundle of joy!

Congratulations are in order for new parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk!

The couple, who have been dating since 2015, welcomed their first baby two weeks ago, as reported by People Magazine.

However, the Oscar-nominated actor and the Russian supermodel are yet to reveal the gender or name of their child.

Shayk?s pregnancy news broke last November after she was photographed on the Victoria Secret runway with ensembles that covered her midsection.

