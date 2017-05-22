Box Office: 'Half Girlfriend' and 'Hindi Medium' bring in over Rs 40 crore in the weekend!

Finally, there is respite for Bollywood as newer Hindi releases have managed to entice audiences to some extent at the least. Ever since the release of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, not even a single new Hindi release (with an exception of Naam Shabana to certain levels) has managed to bring in good numbers. In fact not even a single Hindi film has crossed the lifetime total of Rs 40 crore since then.

However, the weekend gone by was different as between Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium over Rs 40 crore came in just over the weekend. While former contributed with Rs 33 crore*, latter brought in Rs 11 crore*. For the budget at which the two films have been made, these are fine numbers and all that has to be seen now is how do they hold up during the weekdays.

Half Girlfriend has a budget of around Rs 50 crore and with good money already coming in from the sale of satellite and music rights, theatrical revenue that comes in now would be good enough to take it to the success zone.

On the other hand Hindi Medium too has been made on controlled budget of Rs 22 crore. With Rs 15 crore already recovered through sales of digital, satellite, music and overseas, the film needs only 14 crore from India's theatrical business to break even. The way film is going, the Irrfan Khan starrer should go past the 20 crore mark soon.

While Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium were finding audiences of their own, Baahubali 2 [Hindi] was busy extending its quest as Rs 17 crore* more came in the fourth weekend. The film now stands at Rs 477 crore* and the makers could well be putting together plans to celebrate the 500 Crore Club foundation in a few days from now.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources