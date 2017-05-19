Bollywood's biggest and boldest youth icon Ranveer Singh is back with Jack

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI-NewsVoir): Ranveer Singh?s association with JACK & JONES last year for the brand?s national campaign #DONTHOLDBACK was nothing less than a euphoric success.

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI-NewsVoir): Ranveer Singh?s association with JACK & JONES last year for the brand?s national campaign #DONTHOLDBACK was nothing less than a euphoric success. Taking this idea further, Ranveer urged the youth of the nation to rebel through their music and to join the madness that is, #DONTHOLDBACK.

This digital campaign resulted in a flood of entries from both, the fans of the celebrated youth actor Ranveer Singh and the brand advocates of JACK & JONES. The contest ended with the announcement of four aspiring rapper boys as the winners who got a once in a life time opportunity to rap to a video with the mega star himself!

JACK & JONES, a brand that believes in complete individualism and free-spiritedness, through its #DONTHOLDBACK campaign introduced an anthem that hit the right notes with the youth of the country who identified with the campaigns ?don?t give-a-damn? attitude.

A boldness that drives away all inhibitions and pushes you to follow your gut irrespective of the consequences.

On the launch of the second edition of the DONTHOLDBACK campaign, Actor Ranveer Singh said, ?#DONTHOLDBACK started off as a very small idea, and eventually evolved to a campaign that is now larger than life. The kind of responses that we received for the digital contest was truly exhilarating.

The final track that the four rapper boys (winners of the contest) and I worked on has undoubtedly the most unabashed, unapologetic vibe to it which truly embodies the spirit of #DONTHOLDBACK. I am proud to be the ambassador of JACK & JONES, a brand that I love and identify with, and I am truly grateful for having been given the chance to encourage the talent that the youth of our country possess?

?We kicked off the #DONTHOLDBACK campaign last year with Bollywood?s fashion favourite, Ranveer Singh. It was instantly the most talked about campaign in the country and had successfully resonated with the brand?s target audience. The responses received through the digital contest initiated by JACK & JONES, were truly overwhelming. As a result of which, we are proud to introduce the second music video of #DONTHOLDBACK where Ranveer raps with the four talented contest winners who share the same values as JACK & JONES. We are extremely excited with the outcome and can?t wait to share the DONTHOLDBACK version 2.0 with our audience,? said Country Head BESTSELLER India, Vineet Gautam.

The latest video takes off on a rebellious note, with the opening line ? ?sachbaknekihameinburiaadathai? - speaking to all the dare-devils out there, who exude unperturbed confidence and who believe that rules can be redefined only when someone musters the courage to challenge them.

The campaign is all about empowering yourself and not letting anyone or anything coming in the way of your ambition. Bollywood?s heart throb and JACK & JONES Brand Ambassador, Actor Ranveer Singh truly embodies the core values of the brand and perfectly amplifies the brand?s ideology of not letting anything hold you back! (ANI-NewsVoir)

Ends KS

NNNN

ANI

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)