Bollywood film shooting on full swing in Kashmir's Tulip garden

An upcoming Bollywood film?s shooting is currently going on in the world famous ?Tulip Garden? in the Kashmir valley.

Speaking to ANI actor Aarya Babbar said, ?We are very lucky to get permission to shoot here, because in a whole year this garden opens for only a month. Between that time if we get a chance to shoot then I and my team seems to be lucky. This place is beautiful; we can?t take our eyes off this scenic beauty?.

Aarya further said that the movie is about young college students who join politics and how they bring about a change in their society.

?In this movie, Eijaz Khan, Ashutosh Rana and Smita Goudkar who is doing her debut in the movie,? added Babbar.

Lead actress in the film, Smita Goudkar also expressed her happiness for being a part of the movie.

?Every film has its destiny and so was this- Everything fell into place from dates, shooting and even coming to this place. I feel so blessed and happy. This is a youth based cum patriotic film which will have all elements of a masala movie. So being a part of this I am feeling honoured,? Smita told ANI.

Tulip garden that has been open for visitors from April 1, is witnessing a large influx of tourists every day.

The name of the movie is ?Hai Tuje Salaam India? which also has other local artists in the movie.

