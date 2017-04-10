Billie Lourd tapped to star in 'American Horror Story' Season 7

Billie Lourd is all set to star in another Ryan Murphy series.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Billie Lourd has been recruited to star opposite franchise mainstay Sarah Paulson in the upcoming season of the horror show ?American Horror Story?.

She will join the fellow newbie to the series Billy Eichner, who will recur, in season seven. Returning cast members include Evan Peters.

The 24-year-old-actress has recently completed the second season of Murphy and Falchuk's Fox anthology ?Scream Queens.?

On a related note, season seven of ?AHS? will be an election-themed cycle though Trump and Clinton are not currently on the show's ballot. The season begins the day after the election.

Character and additional plot details are being kept under wraps.

Murphy previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the work he is doing will ?illuminate and highlight people who don?t have a voice in our culture ? people who are ignored by the current administration and who are afraid and feel terrorized that their lives are going to be taken away.?

The new season is likely to come in October.

