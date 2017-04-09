Billie Lourd joins 'American Horror Story' cast for season 7

"Scream Queens" star Billie Lourd has been cast in the election-themed seventh season of "American Horror Story".

Acting alongside the 24-year-old daughter of the late actress Carrie Fisher will be Billy Eichner, as well as returning co-stars, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, confirmed Entertainment Tonight.

"American Horror Story" will likely return to FX in October.

Meanwhile, Lourd has been enjoying herself in her personal life too, as things appear to be going really well between her and onscreen beau turned real-life boyfriend Taylor Lautner.

The two are currently vacationing in St Barts along with Lourd's father and his partner.

