Bill Condon to helm Universal's 'Bride of Frankenstein'

"Beauty and the Beast (2017)" director Bill Condon is in early talks to helm Universal's "Bride of Frankenstein".

According to Deadline, the director may helm the movie, which is a remake to 1935's movie of the same name. The remake will be produced by Alex Kurtzman and Chris Morgan, with David Koepp writing the script.

Condon is no stranger to directing a film with a connection to classic "Bride of Frankenstein".

In 1998, he helmed "Gods and Monsters", which followed the last days of James Whale, the director of the original "Bride of Frankenstein".

Starring Ian McKellen, "Gods and Monsters" won an Oscar for best screenplay and earned nominations for best actor and best supporting actress.

Other Condon's directorial credits include "Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh", "Kinsey", "Dreamgirls", "The Twilight Saga's Breaking Dawn Part II" and "The Fifth Estate".

