Bill Clinton, James Patterson want Spielberg, Clooney to adapt 'President Book'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, former President Bill Clinton and best-selling author James Patterson will be meeting producers to talk about an adaptation of their novel ?

It seems like Hollywood is all set to get a visit from one of the most high profile names in politics this week.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, former President Bill Clinton and best-selling author James Patterson will be meeting producers to talk about an adaptation of their novel ?The President Is Missing?, due out in June 2018.

CAA's Richard Lovett is handling the rights to the project, which is being treated as a top-secret property.

According to the sources, a 10-page proposal was sent out to buyers and top producers. It was sent via an expiring link and watermarked.

Not everyone, who received the proposal, will be invited to have a meeting with Clinton and Patterson, however.

Clinton and Patterson themselves will meet with interested producers this week. J.J. Abrams, Steven Spielberg and George Clooney are among those who will be taking in-person meetings with the pair.

Producer Steve Bing, known to be a close friend of Clinton, is also said to be getting a meeting.

The project would be the first book-to-film adaptation for Clinton, who has written three books since leaving office in January 2001.

Patterson has seen five of his books adapted for the big screen and has served as a producer on the three most recent films.

Plot details on ?The President Is Missing? are scarce, but a May 8 statement announcing the book promised ?insider details that only a president can know.?

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)