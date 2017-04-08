Bijou Phillips recovering after successful kidney transplant

Actress Bijou Phillips is recuperating after a successful kidney transplant and is expected to make a full recovery.

The 37-year-old actress - who is the youngest child of the late John Phillips - was previously diagnosed with an incurable kidney disease but has been given a second chance after receiving a kidney from a donor.

Her husband Danny Masterson, 41, shared a picture of Bijou and her unidentified donor on Instagram and wrote: "My lady has been slowing dying for the past 7 years of an incurable kidney disease. She was given the gift of an encore by a tall angel.

"Our daughter will have a mother. We do not take lightly how incredibly fortunate we are. 100 per cent successful transplant. Now the real work begins for her to silence any chance of rejection. Our deepest gratitude to a perfect transplant team. And a life owed to a tall drink of water.

Slainte! (sic)."

In February, a representative for the "Almost Famous" actress confirmed the star has been privately having dialysis - a treatment which removes waste products and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys stop working properly - after being born with small kidneys.

Danny and Bijou - who tied the knot in 2011 - have a three-year-old daughter Fianna Francis together.

