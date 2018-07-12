Bigg Boss 11 fame Sapna Choudhary undergoes drastic transformation, looks unrecognisable in latest pictures

Popular Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary became a household name after her short yet popular stint in Bigg Boss 11 and she is now gradually setting her feet in Bollywood. Not very long ago she made headlines for her Bollywood item number 'Tere Thumke' in 'Nanu Ki Jaanu', starring Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa.

And now she is back in news, this time for her unbelivable transformation. Sapna has ditched her traditional avatar and has got a stylish makeover. She has shared some stunning pictures on her Instagram account and she looks nothing like the desi girl we all once knew. In one of the pictures she is seen wearing an embellished corset top with a leather jacket.

Her life has completely changed after Bigg Boss. The Haryanvi dancing sensation might not have won the show, but she surely earned some loyal fans with her simple yet bold nature. She is currently busy hosting a lot of events and stage gigs.

Here are the pictures posted by Sapna -

“Life has changed so much. Earlier it used to feel very monotonous, but after the show, it has changed. More importantly, my audience has changed. The platform has changed too. I am getting to learn a lot. I am enjoying this phase,” Sapna had earlier told BollywoodLife in an interview.