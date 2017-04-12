Big B shares nostalgic picture of 'Superstar of the day'

The Shahanshah of Bollywood is known for sharing nostalgic photos on the social media.

And this time he has shared one of the cutest pictures of the "superstar of the day, today."

The 74-year-old-actor took to his Twitter and shared a vintage black and white photo of a younger Ranbir Kapoor alongwith his sister Ridhima, holding hands of their mother Neetu Kapoor.

He captioned the snap, ?T 2491 - And that wide eyed little fellow is the Superstar of the day today ! Ranbir Kapoor .. !! what an actor!!?

In the picture, we can see toddler Ranbir talking to the ?Pink? star.

The snap also has another Bollywood veteran Shashi Kapoor.

The ?Ae Dil Hai Mushkil? star will reportedly share the screen with senior Bachchan for the first time in Ayan Mukerji?s ?Dragon?. The film also stars Alia Bhatt.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ram Gopal Varma?s ?Sarkar 3? alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Jackie Shroff, while Ranbir Kapoor has just wrapped the shoot for Anurag Basu?s ?Jagga Jasoos.'

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)