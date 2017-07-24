Big B's UNICEF's ambassadorship extended for two years

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's ambassadorship for UNICEF has been extended for another two years.

Bachchan, who had served as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Polio in India, took to Twitter to share the news.

"My ambassadorship for Unicef extended for another two years after success of polio drive, now working for MR inoculation for kids (sic)," he wrote.

In his blogpost he shared, "There is the Unicef... The UN Ambassadorship getting extended for another two years to work for the cause of the MR inoculation. MR not as in mister, but measles and rubella infections."

The World Health Organisation also appointed Bachchan as its goodwill ambassador for hepatitis in South-East Asia region to boost awareness and intensify action to arrest the epidemic.

The 74-year-old veteran actor has been supporting and promoting various health and related issues in the country such as childhood immunisation programme, tuberculosis and Clean India campaign.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)