Big B, Rishi Kapoor to play father-son in '102 not out'

Few weeks back, actor Rishi Kapoor revealed on Twitter that he will be working with Amitabh Bachchan after a very long time.

Now, as per the tweet shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, it has been confirmed now that the duo will be working together in a movie named ?102 not out?.

He took to Twitter and shared the first look of the movie on the micro-blogging site.

He captioned the snap, ?Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor reunite after almost 3 decades for director Umesh Shukla's #102NotOut... Filming commences in Mumbai.?

The movie is based on writer-director Saumya Joshi's successful Gujarati play by the same name and features the ?PINK? star as a 102-year-old and Kapoor as his 75-year-old son.

Yesterday, the ?Kapoor & Sons? star expressed his excitement about working with Big B, after a hiatus of 26 years.

The actor tweeted, ?Wonderful to work again with the Legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Thank you Amitji, it never felt the 26 years old hiatus.We connected instantly!?

The team is shooting in Mumbai and will continue till the end of the month.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have worked together in movies like ?Amar Akbar Anthony?, ?Kabhi Kabhie?, ?Naseeb? and ?Coolie?.

