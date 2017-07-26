Bieber saved himself from damage by cancelling tour:John Mayer

Singer John Mayer believes pop star Justin Bieber avoided some "real damage" to himself by cancelling the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour.

Mayer and Passion Pit frontman Michael Angelakos have applauded the singer for the decision.

"When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going. We've lost so many great artistes lately. I give Justin (two thumbs-up emojis) for realising it was time to call it.

You should too," Mayer tweeted.

Angelakos, who has been candid about his struggle with bipolar I disorder, retweeted Mayer's posts, and also offered his own take on the intersection between touring and mental health.

"'Mental health reasons' went over REALLY well when I had to cancel shows five years ago (in a hospital receiving electroconvulsive therapy).

"Was pretty rough but then my doctors and I worked out a relatively manageable balance between treatment and touring.

Toured for over two years," Angelakos tweeted.

The statement announcing Bieber's tour cancellation did not reveal an exact reason, though it did attribute the decision to "unforeseen circumstances."

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)