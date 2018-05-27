Bhojpuri actress and ex Bigg Boss 10 contestant Mona Lisa's hot moves on Ram Leela song go viral, Watch video!

Ex Bigg Boss 10 contestant Antara Biswas aka Monalisa, who's also a popular Bhojpuri actress, is grabbing the eyeballs once again. This time, it's for her dance video on a song from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ram Leela. It's a throwback video in which Monalisa can be seen grooving sensuously to the beats of Lahu Munh Lag Gaya song from Ram Leela.

Monalisa's hot movements coupled with her expressions make for quite a captivating watch. The actress is known for her dancing skills. In fact, during her stint in the Bigg Boss house, even Salman Khan appreciated her dance. She's quite popular for her dance numbers in Bhojpuri films as well.

A few days back, another music video of Monalisa had gone viral in which she can be seen locking lips with noted Bollywood singer Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan. She will soon be seen in a Bengali web series, Dupur Thakurpo. Monalisa will be seen playing the character of Jhuma Boudi in the web series.

Watch the viral video right here:

Monalisa made her debut in Bhojpuri film industry with the 2008 film Bhole Shankar. As of now, she is one of the highest paid actresses in Bhojpuri cinema.