Bharat Ane Nenu: Mahesh Babu shares the first look of 'the song of Bharat'

After a stunning teaser of Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, 'Bharat Anu Nenu', the makers have dropped the 'song of Bharat'. The superstar has been teasing the song on social media since Saturday and fans are more than excited with the song being out.

Ramajogayya Sastry has written the lyrics while Devi Sri Prasad has composed music for the film. David Simon sung this song for the actor who plays the role of Chief Minister in this one.

Babu plays the role of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in this political drama. The film was initially meant to clash with Rajinikanth’s Kaala Kaarikaalan but will now release a week early, on April 20.

Earlier Mahesh Babu had shared the 'Vision of Bharat' which gave a sneak peak into the film. It had gone viral as his fans ensured more than 6 million views in less than 24 hours. Similarly, the Telugu film actor had taken to Twitter to announce the release of this song. And the announcement itself was got over 5000 retweets and about 22000 likes along with over 1200 comments in about 15 hours.

This film makers the second collaboration for Kortala Siva and Mahesh Babu’s after Srimanthadu.

Bharat Ane Nenu stars Superstar Mahesh Babu, Kiara Advani, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Ravi Shankar, Posani Krishna Murali, Aamani, Jeeva, Benarjee, Brahmaji, Ajay Kumar, Sithara, Rajitha, Prithviraj, Devraj, Yashpal Sharma in the lead.