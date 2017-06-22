Bhansali and I are friends, but there are still ego issues:

Music composer Ismail Darbar says he shares a friendly relation with his former collaborator Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but could not work with the National Award- winning filmmaker in the long run due to ego issues.

Darbar has given memorable music for Bhansali's "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" in 1999, for which he won his first National Award.

They again reteamed to deliver superhit album "Devdas" in 2002.

It was during the filming of "Devdas" that creative differences cropped up between the two. The duo recently buried hatchet to become friends again.

"We are good friends and we both love and respect each other. But again...'ek mayan mein do talware nahi reh sakti' (two of a trade can never agree). Today somewhere the ego has come in between us. So, these things are drifting us apart," Darbar told

