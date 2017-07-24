Bhandarkar's 'Indu Sarkar' cleared by CBFC revising committee:

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said his film "Indu Sarkar", which earlier ran into trouble with the censor board, has been cleared by the revising committee with few cuts.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had asked the director for 14 cuts in his political drama "Indu Sarkar", which is set against the backdrop of Emergency, following which he approached the revising committee.

Bhandarkar said he is relieved that his film will release this Friday.

"Thank you CBFC Revising Committee. #InduSarkar has been cleared with few cuts. Happy & relieved.. see you in cinemas this Friday, 28th July," he tweeted.

The film stars Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher and Tota Roy Chowdhury in lead roles.

