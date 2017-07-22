Beyonce's wax figure at Tussauds modified after fan complaints

A wax statue of Beyonce at Madame Tussauds in New York has been given a makeover after fans of the pop diva complained that the figure was too white.

The wax Beyonce sported wavy blonde hair and appeared to be thinner and lighter-skinned than the "Lemonade" singer in real life.

Fans complained on Twitter that the figure looked more like Mariah Carey or Shakira than Beyonce, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Madame Tussauds said that the wax model, which was briefly taken down on Thursday amid criticism, is back on display following adjustments to "the styling and lighting of her figure."

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)