Beyonce had input on every song on Jay-Z's '4:44': Dion Wilson

Jay-Z's music producer No ID, whose real name is Dion Wilson, revealed that Beyonce approved every song on her husband's new album '4:44'.

There were reports that the 47-year-old rapper's latest album's tracks appear to be in response to lines from his wife's 2016 smash hit record "Lemonade", which was about love, infidelity and forgiveness.

"I always call Bey our de facto A&R. Pillow talk is the strongest conversation on the planet. Every song has to get past her ears, in my eyes. She came by (the recording studio) a lot and played a good part in helping us get over hurdles on certain records. Of course she's genius-level with that," Wilson told The New York Times.

The producer insisted "Lemonade" was not the inspiration behind '4:44'.

"We never directly spoke about (Lemonade). Mainly because if he talks about himself, it's going to bleed into that regardless. But there's a difference in talking about it for the sake of response and for the sake of honesty and the truth.

"The truth needs to explain why you are the way you are, why you did what you did. We know what happened. We got it.

But what were the circumstances that led to this and how do you feel about it?"

