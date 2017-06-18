Beyonce and Jay Z welcome their twins!

Beyonce and husband Jay Z have welcomed the new members of The Carter Family. Us Weekly, citing multiple unidentified sources, reported that the couple welcomed twins earlier this week.

According to report in People, the songstress and rapper husband are thrilled and are sharing the news with their family and friends.

Further details about the health of the mother and the twins are awaited. But the speculations about the gender of the babies reached peak when former US President hinted at it while introducing Jay Z into the Songwriters Hall of Fame earlier in the week.

"Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he’s gonna have me beat once those two twins show up," the 55-year-old said in the video.

Is Beyhive ready for "Destiny’s Child: The Next Generation?"

Beyonce announced her pregnancy in February with a photo shared on her Instagram account. The photo broke the Internet for the day and has garnered over 11 millions likes so far. "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters," Beyonce captioned the image.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The Lemonade singer married Jay Z in 2008 and they welcomed their first daughter Blue-Ivy, now 5, in 2012.