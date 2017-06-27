Ben Affleck's 'The Accountant' is getting a sequel

Warner Bros is planning a sequel to the 2016 hit "The Accountant" with Ben Affleck in talks to return as Christian Wolff.

Original screenwriter Bill Dubuque and director Gavin O'Connor are also in talks to return for the new film, reported Deadline.

The original starred Affleck as the title character, a math savant with high-functioning autism who works as a forensic accountant and un-cooks the books for unsavory criminal organizations under the glare of law enforcement.

The movie raked in USD 155 million worldwide on a USD 44 million budget.

The sequel will also probably include Jon Bernthal, who played a key role in the original.

