Before `Mubarakan,` I wondered why people find comedy difficult Arjun

He might have done a few comedy scenes in films like ?Ki & Ka?, ?Gunday? and ?2 States?, but ?Mubarakan? star Arjun Kapoor admits doing an out and out comedy is truly difficult.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, when the 32-year-old was asked if comedy is the most difficult genre, he immediately replied, ?It is! I always used to hear this and wonder why people say this. I have done a bit of comedy in ?Gunday?, ?2 States? but those are films that have moments and flashes where you don?t realize it.?

?When you have to do an entire film, you realize the spontaneity, the honesty of making it seem like it?s the first time you have reacted to something or the fact that you have to say something that?s normal yet funny. It loses its charm if you do it multiple times and on the contrary when you rehearse it less, it might not come out the correct way. So there?s a very thin line.?

?For comedy, you need to have that awareness how to make things look impulsive. That is very difficult.?

In the romantic comedy, Arjun will be seen playing a double-role for the second time in his five-year-old acting career.

The ?Finding Fanny? star, along with the team, was recently present here for the film's promotion.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Mubarakan', which also features Anil Kapoor, Ileana D?Cruz, and Athiya Shetty, is slated for release on July 28.

