'Befikre' trailer: This is what Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor will wear at the gala launch

The quirky and fashionable Ranveer Singh has made his decision! The actor was for days contemplating what to wear at the Befikre trailer launch at the iconic Eiffel Tower. Now a source reveals that Ranveer will wear a three-piece suit for the trailer launch of Befikre.

Ranveer says, "Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna made me a special three piece suite for today's event. They have always supported me. Even before the release of Band Baaja Baraat, they sent me clothes to events to wear. Both are like brothers to me. They have always told me just how proud they are of me and my growth as an actor. To me, they are like brothers. I feel great that they are dressing me for tonight's special event."

Ranveer leading lady, Vaani Kapoor on the other hand will go the safe route and wear a chic gown for the event. A source says, "Vaani has spent a lot of time figuring out what to wear. She had several options but she's decided to go with a fashionable gown. Vaani loves fashion and has personally sat down with the Befikre team to figure out her look."

The weather in Paris is windy and chilly. Given the local conditions and the fact that the event will take place late evening, both Ranveer and Vaani will be dressed to ensure that they don't suffer the cold.

Befikre trailer will be out on October 10 at night and Ranveer and Vaani will interact with the local media in Paris and also meet the Mayor of the French capital.